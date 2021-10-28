Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of First Derivatives stock opened at GBX 2,120 ($27.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £589.36 million and a P/E ratio of 66.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,385.43. First Derivatives has a 1-year low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

