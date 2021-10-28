Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Grows By 242.9%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ASGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

