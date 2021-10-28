Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Declines By 70.2%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,392,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

