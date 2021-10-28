Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Drops By 76.6%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Akumin by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

