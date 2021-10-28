Short Interest in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Drops By 69.1%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 270,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:ARTA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

