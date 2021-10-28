Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Grows By 313.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 313.1% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

