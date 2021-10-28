Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Drops By 70.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 269,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.