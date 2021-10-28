Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Decreases By 70.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

