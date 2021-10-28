Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Decreases By 75.0%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Biostage stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Biostage has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

