Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Decreases By 74.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the September 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

