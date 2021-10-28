Short Interest in CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Drops By 76.5%

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.04 on Thursday. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

