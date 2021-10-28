Short Interest in Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Expands By 227.6%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.
Shares of CREAF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Creative Technology has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.
About Creative Technology
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.