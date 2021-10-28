Short Interest in Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Expands By 227.6%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Shares of CREAF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Creative Technology has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, and software.

