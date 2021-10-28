Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Drops By 75.5%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 30th total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSE:GSQD remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,073. G Squared Ascend I has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

