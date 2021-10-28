Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Declines By 75.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IGGHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $$11.65 during trading hours on Thursday. IG Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.598 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

