Short Interest in iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Grows By 241.7%

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of iliad stock remained flat at $$202.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.00. iliad has a 12 month low of $147.25 and a 12 month high of $215.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

