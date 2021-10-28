Short Interest in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Drops By 76.9%

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNEU traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 23,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,447. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.