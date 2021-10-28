Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Declines By 75.7%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 43,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,618. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

