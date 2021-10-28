Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Declines By 74.2%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000.

NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

