Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 80.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,457. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

