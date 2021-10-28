Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Decreases By 82.9%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of RRSSF opened at 0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.61. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.79.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.