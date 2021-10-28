Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Decreases By 82.9%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of RRSSF opened at 0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.61. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.79.
Neometals Company Profile
