Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Declines By 81.4%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NVSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,461,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,385,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

