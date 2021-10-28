Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Increases By 306.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the September 30th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXTP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. As a group, analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

