Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Decreases By 79.2%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RZREF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

