Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Decreases By 79.2%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RZREF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
About Razor Energy
