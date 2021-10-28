Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 71.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Rise Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
Rise Gold Company Profile
