Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 71.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Rise Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

