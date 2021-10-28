Short Interest in South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Rises By 359.5%

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 359.5% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SBES stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.