Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Decreases By 68.6%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

SAGKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

