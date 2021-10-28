Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Increases By 247.5%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 247.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 38,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,545. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

