Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Grows By 226.8%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the September 30th total of 302,900 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.