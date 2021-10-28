Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Drops By 73.5%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,440.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $930,000.

Shares of NYSE GDL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

