Short Interest in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Decreases By 75.8%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the September 30th total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,969. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.