Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Expands By 275.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLOWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

VLOWY opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

