Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Increases By 222.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,033. Weidai has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEI. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Weidai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

