Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 319.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WRDLY stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

