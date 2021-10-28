Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 81.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.