Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 81.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

