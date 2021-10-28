Short Interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Grows By 272.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 18,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

