Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $555,679.61 and $26,603.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.