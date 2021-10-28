SIBCoin (SIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $55,973.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $704,350.63 and $55,973.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.03 or 0.06841600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00307072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.00932620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00084886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00434544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00264930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00229144 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,494,588 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

