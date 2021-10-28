Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

