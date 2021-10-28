Signata (SATA) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $176,345.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signata has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars.

