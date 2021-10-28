Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.66 Per Share, American Capital Partners Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at American Capital Partners increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $14.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.00. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank stock opened at $295.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $317.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

