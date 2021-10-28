Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXYAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Sika stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

