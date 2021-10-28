Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.15.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 184.06 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $189.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

