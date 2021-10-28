SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Market Capitalization of $666.11 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $666.11 million and $55.08 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00208553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00098655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,148,528 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.