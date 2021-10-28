SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $162,918.92 and $45,698.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00100051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

