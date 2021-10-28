Smaugs NFT (SMG) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $763,274.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

