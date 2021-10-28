Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $31,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

