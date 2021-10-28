Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SMFKY stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

