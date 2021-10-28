Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 396,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757,613.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,407,721 shares of company stock valued at $234,605,837 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.