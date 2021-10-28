Snowball One Day Trading Volume Reaches $258,757.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $258,757.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,962,274 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,613 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

