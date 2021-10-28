Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

IPOD opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.